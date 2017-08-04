Family fight, brick-wielding after traffic dispute

Woodward wanted the appeal court to investigate whether there had been a miscarriage of justice.

A WOMAN who claimed she did not get a fair trial after a messy traffic dispute has had her case thrown out.

Mayhem erupted when a man who accused Jacqueline Woodward of clipping his car decided to confront her at home.

Woodward, of Tiaro, was convicted at Maryborough District Court last year of unlawful wounding and wilful damage following the January 2014 traffic drama. She appealed against the conviction.

Barry Broadfoot said when he was driving with his family near Hervey Bay on Thursday, January 2, 2014, Woodward clipped his car and did not stop to help, a new Queensland Court of Appeal judgment stated.

Mr Broadfoot's evidence was that after Woodward clipped his car, he confronted her at home.

He said she then started "screaming for police” and threatening him and his windscreen with a brick.

The court was told Woodward's son came out, told Mr Broadfoot to leave his mother alone then started throwing punches.

Other people got involved.

Mr Broadfoot's granddaughter, Mickaela Castle-Broadfoot, also gave evidence.

She said her grandmother "tried to get out of the vehicle but was stopped and hit by the appellant”.

And her boyfriend tried to get out but the door was shut on him, the court was told.

Woodward was accused of damaging Mr Broadfoot's car with a brick and assaulting the complainant with a brick.

She appealed the decision, arguing the Maryborough trial judge incorrectly thought Mr Broadfoot was entitled to assault her and trespass on her property.

Woodward wanted the appeal court to investigate whether there had been a miscarriage of justice.

"It is fair to say that, at trial, the central issue for the jury was not so much whether the appellant had committed the acts but whether her actions were unlawful,” the new appeal court decision stated.

The appeal court reviewed evidence from the Maryborough trial.

The appeal court also examined and dismissed Woodward's claims CCTV evidence was not properly played at the trial.

The court decided no substantial miscarriage of justice happened and the appeal was dismissed. - NewsRegional