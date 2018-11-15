Family fishing comp folds after 26 years

FINAL CURTAIN CALL: The VMR stage was set for the last time at the Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition in March this year.

FINAL CURTAIN CALL: The VMR stage was set for the last time at the Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition in March this year. Matthew McInerney

FOR four days in March every year, Dayman Park was a hive of activity with families flocking to the grounds for the VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition.

This year it will be left empty.

Held by the Hervey Bay Boat Club Fishing and Social Club for the last 26 years, long-time volunteer George Duck said the committee made the tough decision to end the competition indefinitely after numbers were down significantly at this year's event.

He said what used to be a crowd of about 600 entrants was below 400 this year, which meant that the club only made enough funds to cover the costs.

About $30,000 in cash and prizes were awarded each year.

"We weren't able to give VMR anything this year and we only just broke even," Mr Duck said.

"It's a lot of work, costs are going up all the time to run it and the numbers were the worst they have been in 26 years."

Mr Duck said a lack of younger volunteers and technology surrounding weather forecasts were also a deciding factor of ending the tradition.

"Most of the committee is in their 60s and 70s and organising the comp is really hard work.

"It's hard to get young people to take the time to do things.

"The weather forecasters are also getting to good and it showed that the wind was going to blow for the comp two weeks prior so the visitors in the bigger boats just didn't turn up.

"They are the ones that travel and come from all over the country and they are not going to come if it's going to be blowing the whole time."

Mr Duck said many thanks must go to the many dedicated volunteers who offered up their time freely to help host the event, as well as all the local businesses and sponsors who supported it.

"Thank you to all of them for their great sponsorship over the last 26 years.

"Thank you also to the volunteers from the fishing club, VMR, sunrise Rotary and many other that always helped set up ... it was a really big job.

"We really appreciated all your help."