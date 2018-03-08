Family fishing comp lures in Casey

HOOKED: Casey Bates was the first entrant to weigh-in this bream in the live section of last year's competition.

ENTERING the Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition is a much-loved family tradition for Casey Bates.

His dad Daniel, his grandpa Tony and most of the family have been attending the competition since it started 26 years ago.

His great-grandfather, Ian Bates, was one of the founders of the event and has a memorial trophy dedicated to his involvement in the competition.

Casey, 15, said having such strong family history associated with the competition made entering each year extra special

"I feel very proud that my great-grandfather, my grandfather and my dad have all fished the comp since it started and I will get to carry on that tradition.

"The fishing comp is a great memory of my great-grandpa and I hope to win his memorial trophy one day," he said.

Having had a rod in his hand from the time he could walk, it's safe to say that Casey's passion for fishing will shine at the four-day event from March 8-11.

Casey and his dad will be heading out on the water at every opportunity this weekend to try to hook a prizewinning fish.

"I really enjoy going fishing with my dad and I'm hoping to catch the biggest fish to win a prize.

"I'm sure it will be bigger than dad's," he laughed.

Another well-known name associated with the competition is organiser George Duck, who can be found on stage every year handing out the prizes and running the spinning wheel.

Mr Duck is hoping for hundreds of entries, all with a chance to win a share of over $30,000 worth of prizes in the spinning wheel raffles and lucky draws, including $250 Tackle World vouchers Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a $500 Tackle World voucher on Sunday.

"Many entrants do not fish at all and simply go along to enjoy the atmosphere at the presentations, partake in the food and refreshments and perhaps win some of the hundreds of prizes up for grabs."

Every senior entrant will be in every senior draw, including the superdraw for a boat package from Bay City Marine.

Every junior entrant will be in every junior draw for an iPad from Wide Bay Motor Group.

Entry costs are seniors $40 and juniors 17 and under $10. Juniors are eligible to enter the senior section.

The licensed bar opens at 5pm.

Hot food, coffee and cold drinks will be available.

The official opening will be held on Thursday, March 8 from 6pm to 7pm, followed by lucky draws and presentations.

The same times apply on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday the spinning wheel, food and drinks start at 11am and lucky draws and presentations start at noon.

Entry forms are available at tackle shops in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, at the Chronicle offices and at the Hervey Bay Boat Club, Sporties Club and PialbaBowls Club, or phone 0407 663 578 or visit the website www.fishingcomp herveybay.org.au.