Family forced out of Tinana home gets time extension

Bruce Highway roadworks at Tinana - resident Michael Jesse outside his house opposite the new highway off ramp that runs into Iindah Road West.

A FAMILY that will be forced to move out of its home due to the Tinana roadworks has found out it will have a few more months in the home than originally expected.

The State Government is buying the family home on Iindah Rd West that could be demolished to continue the Tinana interchange roadworks.

The family was originally given a move-out date of March 31.

But on Thursday Michael Jesse said legal documents had revealed the family would be able to stay until June.

Mr Jesse said he was unsure when the case would go before the land courts, but believed it was some time in April.

"We're still not sure what we will do when we have to move out in June," Mr Jesse said.

According to Mr Jesse, the house has been declared a "danger zone" and Mr Jesse says his parents have been offered a low amount of money for the property.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads remains in negotiations with the affected property owner regarding the payment of compensation following the acquisition of the property.

As the matter is currently before the Land Court, TMR is unable to provide any further comment on the issue of compensation.

The department is continuing to keep local businesses informed of the upgrade's progress and changes to traffic conditions.

This week, TMR was in contact with several businesses advising a signed alternative route had been put in place for southbound light vehicles via local roads.

Community members can register for free electronic updates during construction via email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au or calling 1300 728 390 during business hours.

Construction activities

Construction of the $38 million jointly funded project to upgrade the Bruce Highway interchange at Tinana is progressing well.

Recent works include:

Demolition of the existing overpass structure

Installing concrete bridge foundations for new overpass.

Continuing retaining wall construction around bridge and new on-ramp from Gympie Road to Bruce Highway

Continuing bulk earthworks and permanent drainage works including the installation of the fauna underpass

Undertaking foundation preparations for pavement works.

Georgiou Group is building the new interchange which is on track to be opened to traffic in mid-2017, weather permitting. Traffic signals at the Gympie Road and Iindah Road intersection are expected to be installed by October 2017.

The Australian Government is providing up to $30.4 million of the funding towards the upgrade, with the Queensland Government contributing $7.6 million.