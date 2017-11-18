Family fun day at Maryborough City Hall today

4650 CBD Extravaganza founder Kylie Nitz with son Hudson looking forward of more than 50 local businesses surrounding the Maryborough City Hall.

MARYBOROUGH shoppers are expected to flock to the Maryborough City Hall this afternoon after thousands of online hits to the inaugural 4650 CBD Extravaganza.

The event will have more than 50 known and unknown local businesses displaying their wares. Organiser Kylie Nitz said the public reaction has been amazing and businesses who missed out were lining up for next year.

"We have squeezed as many local businesses into the area as we could,” she said. "There will be gifts, health care, beauty, disability support, training and employment services, cleaning, travel, trades and services, kids' clothes, child care and so much more.

"The great thing about this event is that it is not a market, it is an expo. There is no pressure to buy on the day, unless you want to of course.” The Maryborough City Progress Association president said the extravaganza would give the community a place to start when looking for local services or local products.

"Our community spirit is what makes our town great and we at MCPA want the Maryborough community to bring their spirit back,” Kylie said.

"We want Maryborough to be a desirable place to live for all ages and we are prepared to work hard to make that happen.”

The event will include activities for the young and old including jumping castles, the gladiator, scavenger hunt, byo food twilight picnic, open-air movie night for $1 entry fee and live entertainment.

Carbon Ignite will demonstrate fire twirling with LED lights, there will be Zumba displays and cadet's drumming along with local schools and sporting organisation with fun activities.

Several prizes will be drawn, including a king ensemble valued at $2500 that will be won by the close of the event. "It will be a budget-friendly day of awareness, community spirit and overall fun,” Kylie said.

The Extravaganza will be officially opened by mayor Chris Loft at 12.30pm on Saturday, November 18, on Maryborough's Town Hall Green. The event will still go ahead if raining, moving into the city hall.