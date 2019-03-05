FAMILY FUN: Dunga ladies create a muddy good time

DUNGA Derby team Ladies of 4655 have planned a special event for this St Patrick's Day but it might not be what you expect.

Instead of drinking pints of Guinness at the pub, team mates Sue Edward, Janelle Horne and Narelle Wicks will be dressed in green and hitting a muddy obstacle course at Susan River Homestead on March 17.

Tuff Dunga 2019, which raises money for local charity Rally For a Cause's main event the Dunga Derby, will have entrants crawling, running, jumping and walking through a choice of two obstacle courses in the name of charity.

Sue, who was involved in last year's Dunga Derby, said the team wanted to raise more money this year.

"After last year, hearing some of the stories and where the money is going to, we wanted to step up this year and raise more funds, so we are running this year's Tuff Dunga," Sue said.

"This year the event falls on St Patrick's Day on March 17, so everyone is invited to have fun, dress up in anything green, even as a leprechaun.

"There will be water and mud crossings to add to the fun.

"We're teaming up with the Ladies of Latitude who will be firing up a sizzling barbecue for lunch."

TOUGH STUFF: Nicholas Porter-Nitz getting wet at Tuff Dunga 2017 at Australia Adventure Park. Alistair Brightman

Janelle said the course was a family-friendly event that was suitable for all fitness levels.

"It's not a race, it's a fun obstacle course, suitable for all fitness levels - even children over six can come with their parents," Janelle said.

"We've made it a family-friendly event.

"You can sign up as an individual or as a team, and everyone works together to get through the course."

Susan River Homestead owner Norm McLean has opened his adventure resort for this year's event and has offered camping and RV sites for those who want to make a weekend out of the event.

Tuff Dunga is held on Sunday, March 17 and has a 10km and 5km obstacle course. Entry fees start from $30.

To register, email sue@rayedward.com.au or visit Bob's Tyres, 93 Main St, Pialba.