STARTING YOUNG: Four-year-old Jackson Carsburg gets behind the wheel of a 1932 Ford Roadster at the Australian Street Rod Federation Nationals in Maryborough on Saturday. Cody Fox
FAMILY FUN: Thousands at Maryborough street rods event

Carlie Walker
22nd Apr 2019 9:00 AM
MORE than 14,000 people descended on Maryborough Showgrounds to admire some of the nation's best classic cars.

The Australian Street Rod Federation Nationals were held at the weekend and state director Colin Chapman said he heard plenty of positive feedback about the event.

Cars were lined up as thousands of people walked in to admire the 800 vehicles on display.

"It has been a fantastic event,” Mr Chapman said.

Even the weather co-operated with organisers.

Rain held off until the last member of the public had left the grounds on Saturday, and it stopped just before the public turned up at the showgrounds yesterday.

Mr Chapman said more than 10,000 people visited the showgrounds on Saturday and about 5000 went to the event yesterday.

"We're just over the moon, we're ecstatic,” he said.

For those who missed out on seeing the classic cars, there will be one final chance to check them out in Hervey Bay on Monday.

The cars are expected to travel along the Esplanade at dusk.

