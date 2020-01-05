Family heads home to assess fire damage

Lynne Gardner and children Jaiden, 15, and Chloe, 18, from Sydney. They volunteer at the Bargo Dingo Sanctuary, south west of Sydney, which was hit by the bushfires in December. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Lynne Gardner and children Jaiden, 15, and Chloe, 18, from Sydney. They volunteer at the Bargo Dingo Sanctuary, south west of Sydney, which was hit by the bushfires in December. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THEIR enduring love for dingoes made this bushfire season especially worrying for the Gardner family.

Dedicated volunteers at the Bargo Dingo Sanctuary, southwest of Sydney, Lynne Gardner and her children, Jaiden and Chloe, were anxious about their beloved animals when a bushfire ripped through the facility.

Miraculously, all the animals were safe, acting on their natural instincts and digging deep holes under their concrete kennels.

Volunteers at the site managed to rescue about 12 of the dingoes but the rest kept themselves safe.

“The volunteers got some of the dingoes out by car and had to leave themselves. When they went back the next day, they found the remaining dingoes alive,” Lynne said.

Speaking to the Chronicle at Hervey Bay Airport while waiting to head back home to Sydney after a holiday on Fraser Island, Lynne said saving the dingoes was a priority but the buildings and other infrastructure lost would be hard to replace.

“The sanctuary shed had been there for over 50 years and a lot of the memorabilia has been lost along with fencing and other damage,” she said.

“We are now looking for an arborist to help with clearing damaged trees and there is a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money to repair or replace damaged equipment.”

The family visited Burnett Heads, Mon Repos, Lady Elliott and Fraser Island over the last week and flew out on Friday from Hervey Bay back home to Sydney yesterday.

