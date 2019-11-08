Family hires lawyer to defend 'killer' dog

Hero the miniature staffy was involved in an attack which ended with the death of a dachshund in Pakenham. Picture: Supplied

A lawyer specialising in animal law has been hired to defend a miniature staffy accused of killing a dachshund in a Pakenham Park.

Paki Harrison said his family had hired the lawyer to "come in and take over" as the fallout continues over a group dogfight at a park near Windermere Blvd that left the dachshund dead.

"(The lawyer) has been hired to make sure that we don't lose our dog," Mr Harrison said.

"All correspondence will now go through him."

Principal lawyer Michael Faltermaier said he confirmed his firm was acting on behalf of the Harrison family.

"Our firm specialises in animal law, particularly relating to dogs," Mr Faltermaier said.

"They have sought our assistance because the law in relation to dogs in Victoria is complicated, difficult and they wanted help with it and their dealings with (Cardinia) council.

"We are currently fully co-operating with the council and will continue to do so."

The Leader spoke to Cardinia Council on Thursday afternoon, with a spokeswoman confirming the council were still investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a change.org petition started by Emma McLean, which calls on Hero to be saved from being put down, has gathered almost 160,000 signatures as of 7.10am on Friday.

"My aim here is to urge the Cardinia Council to not put this poor dog to sleep," Ms McLean said.

The dachshund, Coco, was killed during a fight involving four dogs at the park at 11am on Tuesday.

Coco's owner, Kashila Chintamunnee, said the mauling began after her father opened their gate and Coco ran outside and "sniffed the other dog".

But Mr Harrison on Wednesday read out a statement on behalf of his wife, Claudia, saying she was walking Hero with her son when three dogs approached on their own and started attacking her dog.