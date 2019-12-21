Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEVASTATED: Rachel Tripcony's family has been left devastated after their beloved dog Koda drowned in Lake Kawana. Photo: Contributed.
DEVASTATED: Rachel Tripcony's family has been left devastated after their beloved dog Koda drowned in Lake Kawana. Photo: Contributed.
News

Family left devastated after their ‘loving dog’ drowns

Abbey Cannan
21st Dec 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast family has been left devastated after their beloved dog Koda drowned in Lake Kawana about 9am on Friday, December 20.

Dog owner Rachel Tripcony said everyone that met Koda fell in love with him as he was "such a kind, gentle and loving dog".

The incident occurred "very quickly" in front of the family's eyes as their two dogs played in the water at Lake Kawana, Rachel said.

"He was playing in the water with our other dog and has accidentally been pushed under the water while playing and drowned. Koda completely disappeared in the water," she said.

"We had help from a few very generous and friendly locals and were able to find his body with a boat and snorkelling gear.

"We have found him and have said our goodbyes."

 

FAMILY: Dog owner Rachel Tripcony said everyone that met Koda fell in love with him as he was
FAMILY: Dog owner Rachel Tripcony said everyone that met Koda fell in love with him as he was "such a kind, gentle and loving dog". Photo: Contributed.

 

The family has been left drained after the event and are continuing to grieve the loss of Koda.

"So, there are a lot of sad friends and family right now … even our other dogs are feeling it to," Rachel said.

"We all still needed him here in our own unique ways, so we are trying to adjust without him.

"He was such a big part of our family.

"It means a lot to our family that so many locals have tried to help and how many people care about the situation.

"We are devastated that he is gone but at least we found him."

dog drowning lake kawana
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        premium_icon Christmas comes early for Qld tourism

        Travel It’s the perfect Christmas present for the Queensland tourism industry who are set for a golden summer – in more ways than one.

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Christmas

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards

        COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: Meet nine candidates vying for a division

        News The Chronicle spoke with 9 people who have declared for the election

        Free family Christmas church event

        premium_icon Free family Christmas church event

        News THERE will be music, munchies and markets for everyone to enjoy tomorrow night at...