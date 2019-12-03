Menu
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
Crime

Family member comes to blows with media outside court

by ALEXANDRIA UTTING
3rd Dec 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a drug-addicted teen who tried to steal a woman's car while her children were in the back have come to blows with the press outside court on Tuesday.

Quinton Coyne, 19, was today sentenced over a 34-hour wild and reckless rampage that happened in January last year, where he tried to steal a vehicle from Sunnybank Hills, which had two children in it, before being arrested in Brookfield.

He today pleaded guilty to a range of offences including entering a dwelling with intent and was sentenced to a head sentence of four years and three months jail but will be eligible for parole next year after time already served.

After the sentence, members of Coyne's family came to blows with news crews who filmed them as they left the court precinct.

