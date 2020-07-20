Family of four among COVID-19 outbreak in Batemans Bay

A further six people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Batemans Bay on the NSW south coast, in the first outbreak in regional NSW.

A spokesperson for Southern NSW Local Health District confirmed tonight that six reported cases had been confirmed in connection with the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.

"In addition to the two people who were infectious with COVID-19 and were dining at the Bistro a further six people associated with the Club have been diagnosed as positive with COVID-19," the spokesperson said.

Six people who attended The Soldiers Club in Batemans Bay have tested positive for coronavirus.

Four of the COVID-19 cases are all members of the same family who dined at the club. The other cases are, a staff member from the club, two cases who dined at the club and one case who is a close contact of the previously reported cases. One of the eight cases is a local resident.

All staff and patrons who attended the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on Monday July 13, Thursday July 16 and Friday July 17 have been advised to self isolate for 14 days after they were last at the club and seek testing for COVID-19.

It comes as a staff member at a mental health clinic in Western Sydney tested positive for coronavirus and health officials ask anyone who recently attended a restaurant and gym connected to separate cases isolate for two weeks.

Northside Group's Wentworthville Clinic confirmed a member of staff had contracted COVID-19 on Sunday, after NSW Health had announced a further 18 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday.

No patients have been identified as close contacts, however four of the mental health clinic's staff members have now been directed to self-isolate.

Of the 18 new cases confirmed by officials, one person had attended the Holy Duck! restaurant in Chippendale on July 10 between 7.15pm and 9.30pm, prompting NSW Health to ask anyone there at this time to immediately isolate for 14 days even if they have a negative COVID-19 test.

Another case visited the Anytime Fitness Gym in Merrylands on 14 July from 9.00pm to 10:30pm, with anyone who was also at the facility during this time ordered to isolate for two weeks regardless of test results.

Holy Duck! restaurant in Chippendale, has had a reported case of Covid-19. Picture: Instagram

The tough isolation guidelines come after NSW Health found four of the new people who tested positive for coronavirus attended the Thai Rock Restaurant in Stockland Mall, Wetherill Park, and another was a close contact of this cluster.

Two people were from the same household as a previous case and another one was a close contact of a person with COVID-19.

One person was linked to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak, bringing the overall number of cases associated with this cluster to 45.

Five of the new cases were returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine, and one case was still being investigated yesterday.

About 25,917 tests were carried out in the 24-hour reporting period.

There are 99 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health, with one in intensive care.

Originally published as Family of four among six victims of a new COVID-19 outbreak in Batemans Bay