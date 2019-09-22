Family of plane crash victims speak out

Family of father and son who died in crash speak to the media for the first time. Suzanne Jones, Craig Cameron and Leonie Shaw holding photo of the Late Jeffrey Hills. Photo: Mike Batterham

THE family of the Gold Coast father and son who died in a tragic plane crash in Northern NSW, have spoken out for the first time.

Jeffery Hills 59 and his son Matthew Hills 25, were named yesterday as the two passengers killed after their light aircraft crashed into the region's rugged terrain Friday.

The Elevation Church at Burleigh Heads confirmed the news in an email to church members Saturday.

"Jeff's and Matt's passing is devastating news," Craig Cameron, the nephew of Jeffery Hills said.

Mr Cameron spoke to media alongside Mr Hills' younger sister Leonie Shaw and emotional eldest sister Suzanne Jones.

"Jeff loved his adoring wife Jenny. And Matt deeply loves his partner Jacqui," he said.

COMMUNITY MOURNS DEATH OF FATHER AND SON AFTER PLANE CRASH

Matthew Hills was killed along with his father Jeff when the plane they were flying crashed in NSW

"Together Jeff and Matt loved their family, they loved their friends, they loved their church and they really loved god.

"They were incredibly generous of their time and finances to support those in serious need within the Gold Coast community, interstate and overseas.

"With Jeff's three sons - Matt, Jamie, and Josh - by his side, the Hills boys together embraced life to the fullest.

"Jeff and Matt will be deeply missed but we are comforted they are living in eternity with Christ their saviour."

Family of father and son who died in crash speak to the media for the first time. Suzanne Jones, Craig Cameron, and Leonie Shaw. Photo: Mike Batterham

The family thanked the efforts of emergency services who launched a search for the missing plane Friday afternoon.

"The family would like to formally acknowledge the co-ordinated effort of those involved in the air and on the ground involved in search and recovery," Mr Cameron said.

Jeffrey Hills. Photo: Mike Batterham

Mr Cameron said they wanted to acknolwedge the NSW police service lead by chief inspector Brendan Gorman, police rescue Newcastle and Lismore, the state emergency service of NSW, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, National Parks & Wildlife Service and Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

"We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the state emergency services of NSW and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Services."

Jeffrey is a brother to three and was the father of Matthew and his two brothers.