Family promises big bounty for return of beloved beagles

A family fears their two dogs may have been dognapped by backyard breeders after they vanished without a trace this week.

A Mount Barker family who fear their dogs were stolen by pet thieves have offered $3000 in savings for the animals' safe return.

Rescue beagles Lexi and Hunter escaped from their Ferguson Court home on Monday night and have not been seen since.

Despite an extensive social media campaign and flagging the disappearance with police, animal rescues and local councils, the dog's whereabouts has remained a mystery.

Owner Michelle Buckley said she now believed the two dogs were stolen with the intention to breed beagle pubs.

"I am really worried now that someone has stolen them as, if you saw two beagles together, you'd just take them to breed them, not realising that they are desexed," she said.

"But then I worry what happens when they realise that they are (desexed) and what are they then going to do with them?

"So last night, after talking to some friends, we decided to offer a reward of $3000.

We're not going to ask any questions, we just want them back."

Beagles Lexi and Hunter are both rescues and feared to have been stolen by backyard breeders. Picture: Michelle Buckley

Ms Buckley said she first noticed the dogs' disappearance on Tuesday morning after the two pooches failed to haul for their breakfast.

It's rabbit season at the moment so … they like to dig out as they are hound dogs and like to sniff and chase the rabbits," she said.

"We've been in touch with sporting groups, parent groups, lost dogs of Australia, SA and Adelaide - and people have even put our post on buy and sell and marketplaces to help find them," she said.

"The kids have even shared them (the posts) through schools - so we've really tried so many different avenues to reach people.

"The shares are nearly up to 3000 and still, there hasn't been one sighting."

Ms Buckley said she urged the wider community to keep an eye out for the two tricolour beagles.

"Lexi still has a very thick saddle coat on the back and Hunter is starting to grey a little bit," she said.

Both are very friendly and if you call them, they will come to you and are very food orientated.

"We just want them back as they have been with us from a young age and are a big part of our family."

