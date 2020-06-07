Family rallies around father accused of murdering baby son

Evander Wilson appeared before Mildura Magistrates’ Court on Friday over the death of infant son Jakobi on April 11.

The aunt of a six-month-old boy killed in Mildura has paid a heartfelt tribute but insists his murder-accused father is innocent.

Mr Wilson's sister Cherokee Wilson told the Sunday Herald Sun Jakobi was a "beautiful little boy" who battled through his first months of life after being born premature.

"He was premature when he was a baby and had several things wrong with him, he was a very ill baby - just like his dad," Ms Wilson said.

"Evander was premature and was only two pounds when he was born so Jakobi went through the same thing."

Ms Wilson told of how Jakobi died from head injuries in April but insisted her brother, 20, had nothing to with it.

She said her brother, who also has a one-year-old daughter with partner Chelsea Smith, was a good father who "loves his children very much".

"I don't believe that he would have hurt Jakobi in any way," she said.

"Evander was a good dad. Everyone who knows him - all his family and friends - knows he's a good parent. They both (Evander and Chelsea) are."

Evander Wilson has been accused of murder. Picture: Supplied.

Ms Wilson said her family were standing behind her brother, who has faced abuse on social media after his court appearance this week.

She hit out at those writing about her brother online, telling them not to judge Mr Wilson without knowing the "whole story".

"It's been pretty tough. Hearing from other people that he may have killed Jakobi," Ms Wilson said.

"It's hard to take in when you hear people say that and they don't know the whole story.

"Evander has told us he didn't hurt Jakobi in any way and we all believe him, we support him.

"I know when he's lying because I grew up with him. I know from his facial expressions and his body language."

