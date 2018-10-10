Family recipe behind best burger

YUMMY FOOD: Cheryl-Lyn's Cafe staff Sheraya Johnson (left) and Zara Fraser cook up dozens of the popular beef burger each week.

YUMMY FOOD: Cheryl-Lyn's Cafe staff Sheraya Johnson (left) and Zara Fraser cook up dozens of the popular beef burger each week. Boni Holmes

THE biggest bite on everybody's lips is Cheryl-Lyn's Beef Burger.

The marinated beef patty atop fresh salad on a bun is the cafe's best seller.

Cheryl-Lyn's Cafe owner Cheryl Ramsay said the patty recipe had been used for a long time.

"Mum and I used to make them when we had the snack bar down near EDI and at Baddow," Cheryl said.

"We have always made our own patties.

"It's just all the sauces and stuff and we have just always done it - like second nature.

"You don't add carrot or onions or all those things because you have them on your burger.

"And it's big and its all made fresh here."

The cafe receives deliveries from their local grocer and butcher three times a week.

"We bang up a big batch of rissoles at least three times a week," she said.

"We do a lot of burgers - it is a big feed."

Cheryl-Lyn's Cafe owner Cheryl Ramsay. Alistair Brightman

Cheryl said they used to call them the Big Boy Burgers.

"We stab a knife in the centre because it's that big with your full salad.

"The ladies will come and they will get one to share.

"I have noticed that the burger would be one of the only menu items that doesn't get altered, other than no tomato if they aren't a tomato fan.

"They can add if they want to but I think they love it just the way it is - it does really well.

"As long as you cook it out and have a little char on it - make it barbecue, a smoky flavour.

"Otherwise it is what it is.

"We don't want to change anything. It works."

Cheryl believes the secret to a good meal is freshness.

"I do get a bit of variation depending on how many bloops of sauce I put in. Everything here is done by bloops, not by cup measurements.

"That and the Best BLT are the most popular - oh the eggs bene - if we don't go through a carton of eggs on a Saturday, I'll eat my hat.

"It is comfort food and it is something people recognise."

Cheryl-Lyn's Beef Burger cost $11.50.

Cheryl-Lyn's Cafe, 220 Adelaide St is open Monday to Friday 6am to 4pm and Saturday 6am to 2pm. Phone 4121 7741.