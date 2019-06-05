Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FULL OF LOVE: Linkon Ussher was a little boy with a big heart who loved to play outside with his Dad, uncles and grandfather. The Chinchilla community are mourning his death after a tragic accident took his life last week.
FULL OF LOVE: Linkon Ussher was a little boy with a big heart who loved to play outside with his Dad, uncles and grandfather. The Chinchilla community are mourning his death after a tragic accident took his life last week.
News

Family remember little Linkon as 'full of life and love'

Kate McCormack
by
5th Jun 2019 3:35 PM | Updated: 7:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LINKON Ussher was a little boy with a big heart who loved to play outside with his Dad, uncles and grandfather.

The 14-month-old boy was killed in a tragic accident last Thursday morning after being struck by a reversing vehicle in the car park of an Edward St business.

Paramedics attempted first aid at the scene but little Linkon could not be saved.

He will be deeply missed by his mother and father, Yardleigh and Thomas, as well as his two older siblings, Quinton and Kerston.

Affectionately known as 'Plummy', Linkon was the beloved grandson of Nood and Narrelle Nothdurft as well as Susan Ussher and Bryant Ussher.

A cheeky little soul, Linkon loved nothing more than spending time outside and being in the company of his uncles and his granddad Nood.

His family said he was an adorable, adventurous little boy "full of life and love" who will be greatly missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins from across the wider Western Downs community.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at the Western Downs Community Church on Saturday from 11am.

Linkon's family has requested everyone in attendance wear bright clothing to honour his memory, as Linkon loved to be surrounded by colour.

chinchilla chinchilla community editors picks regional communities tragic accident young boy

Top Stories

    Sport, recreation clubs share in more than $350,000 of funds

    premium_icon Sport, recreation clubs share in more than $350,000 of funds

    News Ten Fraser Coast sport and recreation groups will share in more than $350,000 in council grants to develop and improve their facilities

    Major revamp of Hervey Bay Orchid House soon to finish

    premium_icon Major revamp of Hervey Bay Orchid House soon to finish

    Council News From the shell of the old Orchid House, a new floral hub is blooming

    CASH SPLASH: $1 million endorsed for Sports Precinct

    premium_icon CASH SPLASH: $1 million endorsed for Sports Precinct

    Council News Councillors made a range of recommendations at the last meeting