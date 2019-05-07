Menu
Family and friends have returned to Mudjimba Beach in hope that missing man Luke Howard will return safe and well.
News

Family resumes beach vigil as search ramps up

Shayla Bulloch
by
7th May 2019 8:45 AM
MORE than 5km of sand and sea have been scoured in the search for missing man Luke Howard with extensive searches expected to continue with good conditions on side.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland services co-ordinator Jacob Thomson said several crafts had joined the search for the 35-year-old who never made it home after his jet ski malfunctioned on a trip home from Old Woman Island.

Luke Howard, 35, went missing off Mudjimba Beach after his jet ski took on water and he was forced to try and swim ashore.
While Mr Thomson wasn't sure how long the search would continue for, he said crews were prepared to assist Queensland Police Service for as long as they needed.

The morning search started with beach roving patrols on ATVs to scan the shoreline, and more jet skis and boats darted along the calm waters of Mudjimba Beach about 7am.

The search continued for the missing fisherman at first light.
Mr Thomson expected two Surf Lifesaving boats and jet skis to join the search this morning.

Luke was fishing with a friend at Old Woman Island yesterday morning when his jet ski malfunctioned and the pair were forced to return to shore about 1pm.

When the craft took on too much water, Luke told his friend to drive the craft to shore while he would swim. He never made it to the beach.

Loved ones have gathered on the beach as the major search and rescue operation was resumed this morning.
"We are searching an area north of the lifesaving club and south to the river-mouth of North Shore," Mr Thompson said.

Mr Thomson also co-ordinated drone efforts which he said was to scan the area easily.

Friends and family gathered back at the beach, some dressed the same clothes as yesterday, and Mr Thomson said they were being supported.

A search and rescue a mission to find Sunshine Coast man, Luke Howard resumed this morning with Surf Life Saving craft stationed at Mudjimba Beach.
"We have spoken to them and they are certainly saddened by the event... we are providing support for them where we can," he said.

Mr Thomson said the public could assist if they saw anything in the search area that might help assist with the search.

missing man mudjimba beach queensland police service search and rescue surf lifesaving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

