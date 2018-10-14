Family return from holiday to storm-ravaged home

The clean up along Maryborough Biggenden Rd. at Maryborough West. Greg Watson inspects the damage to the rear of his house.

The clean up along Maryborough Biggenden Rd. at Maryborough West. Greg Watson inspects the damage to the rear of his house. Alistair Brightman

THE last thing Greg Watson expected to find in his home was glass and water all over the floor.

His Gayndah Rd house was one of hundreds caught up in the tornado alley that ripped through parts of Maryborough West and rural towns across the Fraser Coast on Thursday.

And days later, he's still cleaning up the debris.

Mr Watson, who was visiting the Sunshine Coast during the time the supercell rolled over the region, returned home yesterday to find his back patio window smashed and his kitchen in disrepair.

The clean up along Maryborough Biggenden Rd. at Maryborough West. Damage to the rear of Greg Watson's house. Alistair Brightman

The force of the wind pulled open his kitchen draws and filled them with rainwater.

"The glass table on my back patio has been smashed and there's glass and water all over the house,” Mr Watson said.

"I was shocked when I saw all of it, the mini fridge out the back was thrown across the balcony.

"We all walked around in a daze for about thirty minutes, nothing prepares you for this.”

The clean up along Maryborough Biggenden Rd. at Maryborough West. Damage to the rear of Greg Watson's house - his beer fridge was blown several metres across the back deck. Alistair Brightman

His house wasn't the only one battered by Thursday's storms.

Up the road, Paul and Diane Widmer took shelter in their bathroom as strong winds tore off their back patio extension and sent it flying onto their driveway.

Shania Cameron, another resident on Gayndah Rd, was forced to take shelter as the storm brought down a tree onto her grandparents' car.

Shania Cameron at her grandparents' house, assessing the damage after a fallen tree crushed her grandparents' car Alistair Brightman

The weather is expected to ease over the coming days, with Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Michael Knepp saying the storm front had faded.

"We had high rainfalls inland and to the south with some areas receiving more than 100mm,” Mr Knepp said.

"There will still be a few showers over Sunday, but from Monday and Tuesday there will be a decreasing chance of storms.”

Over the last few days, Mr Knepp said Maryborough received about 177mm of rainfall, while Hervey Bay received 110mm.