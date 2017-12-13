Home invader watches Hervey Bay family while they sleep

IT'S any home owners worst nightmare.

Someone breaking into your home as you and your family sleep, completely unaware of the invasion.

This is exactly what happened to a Torquay family during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

What's even more disturbing is the intruder would have watched her family fast asleep.

Erin Rabbitts was in bed with her boyfriend and her three-year-old daughter was asleep in the next room.

With both bedroom door's wide open and the daughter's lamp switched on, Ms Rabbitts said there was no doubt the intruder saw her family asleep.

"I went to bed as normal and I hadn't locked my car or my back door," she said.

"My boyfriend woke up to go to work at about 6am and he noticed he couldn't find all the stuff he usually takes to work like his wallet."

Ms Rabbitts said upon waking up she discovered her back and front door's were open.

Further inspection revealed her handbag had been stolen from inside her car, a Samsung tablet on the TV unit was gone as well as a phone.

"I woke up to go to the toilet and heard a noise from my shed which is connected to the house," she said.

"The scariest part is the items which were stolen were close to our bedrooms so they would have seen my daughter sleeping," she said.

"That's the part which makes me feel sick to the stomach."

Maryborough police sergeant Steve Wheeler said it was a timely reminder to lock doors and windows.

"People can break in even during the day when people are home which are sneak offences," he said.

"A lot of people at this time of year don't lock their doors and people come in through the back door.

"They see you sitting on the couch, break in and leave again before the person inside realises what's occurred."

With families using the Christmas break to take holidays, Sgt Wheeler said there were steps to take to ensure your home is safe.

"If you're going on holidays, get someone to check the house on a daily basis and become familiar with your neighbours," he said. "

Leave some lights on in the house, get someone to collect your mail and have someone bring your bins in and out."

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.