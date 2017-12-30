Menu
Family shocked by damage done in Bay carpark

Carlie Walker
by

JULIE Pearce's son went to check out some post-Christmas bargains at a Hervey Bay shopping centre this week, but got a lot more than he bargained for when he returned to find his car badly damaged.

The Camry's front had been punctured by what appears to be a tow bar, leaving a hole the size of a fist.

The Hervey Bay mum said it was disgusting that someone would damage a stranger's property and drive off.

"It's just stressful," Julie said.

"Everybody works hard for what they have. It's just frustrating."

Julie said she was hoping that by sharing the story through the Chronicle and on social media the person who caused the damage might have the decency to come forward.

"It's not about the value of the car, it's about the principle," she said.

She said he had been stunned by how many other people had gone through the same experience.

"He wanted to see what was at the sales - it turned into a very expensive sales trip," she said.
 

Topics:  carpark hervey bay shopping centre supermarket

