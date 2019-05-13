CLASSIC: Family supports Hervey Bay's Mother's Day fun run

FAMILY AND FUN: Rosie Daken has participated in every Hervey Bay Mother's Day Classic since 2013.

EVERY year Rosie Dakin puts on her running shoes and takes part in the annual Mother's Day Classic in Hervey Bay.

Yesterday was no different.

She's been taking part in the event every year since it first began in 2013 and she has the medallions to prove it.

It has become a tradition for Rosie and her three daughters.

The event raises funds in the fight against breast cancer - a worthy cause the four women love to support.

Six years ago they decided to do the walk just for something to do.

Now it's something they look forward to every year, starting with a breakfast celebrating their mum followed by the fun run.

"It's just our way of getting together," Rosie said.

Now three grandchildren have joined the run, adding to the fun for the family.

It may have just ended, but Rosie is already looking forward to next year's event.

"As long as I can still walk, I'll be there," she said.