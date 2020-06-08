Family tackles Bay angling business

A BELIEF that fishing tackle costs could be made cheaper has led a family to purchase a local business.

The Easton family recently bought the established Anglers Den at Urangan.

"I drove past and could see that the business was for sale and put my idea to the family," Adam Easton said.

The family came together and made the decision to purchase the store.

Eastons' Anglers Den opened on Friday May 29.

The family is committed to delivering fishing supplies and tackle at a reasonable price.

Jeff and Sandra Easton, along with sons Adam and Ashley, and daughter-in-law Wendii are the proud owners.

"We believe fishing tackle and supplies should be more accessible and affordable to the entire community," Adam said.

The business will be a truly family affair with other relatives working in the store.

Opening a new business during a pandemic is not a concern for the family.

"People haven't stopped fishing," Adam said.

The Easton family is full of praise for the help and guidance offered by the previous owners.

"Steve and Vanessa have been terrific giving guidance and training on all areas including rod repairs," Adam said.

The family is currently working towards a mobile service for local fishers.

"We have a tricycle we are planning to kit out to carry tackle and bait to service the local fishing spots," Adam said.

They are currently working with Fraser Coast Regional Council to meet requirements for this mobile service.

The family believes fishing is fun and something that families can do together.