Family trapped in home after rain floods driveway

Takura resident Maggie Francic at the entrance to her property. Alistair Brightman

UNABLE to leave her Takura home due to flood waters, Maggie Francic's first thought was "not again”.

It was a case of deja vu for the local mother after copping the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie in March this year.

When severe rain hit the Fraser Coast earlier this week, water began to rise along the outskirts of her home.

Water levels were so deep, she was unable to drive her Commodore past the driveway.

"The water levels were about the same as when Cyclone Debbie came through,” Ms Francic said.

Despite water levels receding on Wednesday, Ms Francic said she received no flood warnings.

"I watch the (radar) maps on the daily and I could see it coming,” she said.

"My husband actually said this was going to be big but I didn't expect it to be this big and I'd been watching.”

Having endured Cyclone Larry in 2006, Cyclone Oswald in 2013 and Cyclone Debbie in 2017, Ms Francic is no stranger to severe weather events.

"I think after (Cyclone) Debbie you look at it and think 'oh not another one',” she said.

"Cyclone Debbie wiped us out completely.”

As frightening as such experiences can be, Ms Francic said they were more an inconvenience.

"Basically, there's things you've got to do and not be able to get out and do them is very frustrating,” she said.