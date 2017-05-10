20°
Family traumatised after two suspected dog baitings

Annie Perets
| 10th May 2017 6:00 AM

FOAMING at the mouth and dying soon after, it was a tragic end to the life of Jack Russell Zarli, but her owner Kym Richards grew suspicious when it happened again to their other dog Tarzi just days later.

Mrs Richards and her husband Kim lost their two dogs within four days in what they believe was a deliberate poisoning.

The symptoms and timeliness of the dogs' deaths pointed to baiting, said the Pacific Haven couple.

Tarzi's body has been sent to a veterinarian for an autopsy with results to return in the coming weeks.

The dog deaths have been reported to police and the RSPCA.

Pacific Haven's Kim and Kym Richards believe someone has left baits for their dogs to discover, following the traumatic deaths of their jack russells, Tarzi and Zarli. Pictured with Sixpack.

Howard police Sergeant Nev Zarkovich confirmed the deaths were being treated as a baiting incident.

"At this stage, we are under the assumption that it was dog baiting," Sgt Zarkovich said.

"But the autopsy results need to come back before any conclusion is made."

The first sign of trouble was when Mrs Richard caught sight of two-year-old Zarli eating something off the driveway.

"I thought it's strange that she'd be out trying to eat anything there," she said.

"But overall we didn't think much of it."

Canines Tarzi and Zarli were together all the time, prior to being baited at their Pacific Haven home.

What happened later that day left them traumatised.

"Zarli got really sick. She was bumping into things, started peeing and pooing and losing control," Mrs Richards said.

"Foam was running out of her mouth. I just thought, she's been poisoned.

"Her death was horrific."

Zarli passed away soon after in the arms of her owners and was buried the next day.

The couple compared the loss of their pets to losing a family member.

"I lost mum in November last year and this was just as bad," Mrs Richards said.

"It's so quiet at home without them, it's horrible."

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said cases of people baiting pets was regularly reported to his organisation.

"Usually it's tied up with neighbourly disputes but occasionally you get a situation where someone just hate dogs," Mr Beatty said.

"What makes proving baiting difficult is that a dog could have the same symptoms if it had eaten a cane toad or was bitten by a snake.

The couple now fear having their grandchildren over to visit.

"We are very watchful now," Mrs Richards said.

"As soon as we hear [our other two] dogs barking, we are on alert."

Someone found guilty of dog baiting could face an animal cruelty charge, which has a maximum penalty of $220,000 or three years imprisonment.

