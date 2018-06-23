Family turns heartbreak into hope with generous gesture

DURING his life, Hervey Bay's Con Souvlis was well known for his generous spirit.



So it's no surprise that his family want to continue that legacy.



Con, a war veteran, respected businessman and philanthropist, died on June 16 at Baycrest aged care home.



Instead of sending flowers, Con's family requested mourners donate to the Hervey Bay Paediatric Ward in their dad's name.



The ward is aiming to raise $21,013 to purchase a Posey bed, which is designed for children with special needs to ensure their safety when they are in hospital.



It is an enclosed bed with soft canvas sides which prevent falls.



The bed has been dubbed "Con's Posey Bed" and people can donate at the front reception of the hospital or by direct deposit.



Envelopes will also be available at Con's funeral next week for people to make donations.



His daughter Shanna said it was good to see something positive come out of the sad loss of her dad.



She said donations had already been made ahead of the funeral.



Hervey Bay Hospital Children's Unit nurse unit manager Sally-Anne Smith said she was grateful to the Souvlis family for thinking of the hospital at such a difficult time.



"We offer our condolences to all his loved ones," she told the Chronicle.



"We know Mr Souvlis was a great supporter of his community during his lifetime, so it means a lot to us and our patients that his family has generously chosen to support us in the wake of his death.



"This gesture from the Souvlis family will mean a lot to staff and the families who use our unit, in particular those who will be able to benefit from this special bed."



Ms Smith said the unit was fortunate to have the support of the community.



"Donations received will go towards the purchase of a specialised bed that supports children with chronic medical needs, which costs about $21,000," she said.



Donations can be made by <JU>direct deposit to the <JU>Commonwealth Bank of Australia, BSB: 064013, account number: 10031635. The account name is Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service - General Trust Account. After making a donation, email



sallyanne.smith@health.qld.



gov.au advising of the donation and provide contact details to receive a receipt.

