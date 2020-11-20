Family watches as airport road named after M’boro war pilot

GROWING up, Frank Lawrence’s children rarely heard about his war service.

His children, sons Ken and Tony Lawrence and daughter Judy Skennar, yesterday remembered their dad as a humble, gentle man who was beloved by his family.

They were there as the Fraser Coast Regional Council placed the signs that mark the name of the road honouring their dad.

Formerly known as Maryborough Airport Access Road, it has now been changed to Frank Lawrence Circuit.

It is an honour that her humble father would never have dreamt of, Judy said.

Mr Lawrence applied to join the RAAF and was called up in mid-1941.

He received his wings after training in Tiger Moth and Anson aircraft at Bundaberg.

After arrival in England, Mr Lawrence had a few months of training in Airspeed Oxfords, Wellingtons and Lancasters.

He was posted to 460 RAA Squadron on March 15, 1943, with his first tour including 17 trips in a row to the Ruhr.

Maryborough war hero Frank Lawrence and his service medals.

At the end of the war Mr Lawrence was involved in Operation Manna, previously described by himself as his proudest moment, which provided food drops to the starving people of Holland.

Mr Lawrence was awarded the Distinguished Flying Medal for his exploits in the air.

His son Ken said he was proud of his dad.

“It proves ordinary people can rise to whatever heights the occasion calls for,” he said.

Also unveiled yesterday was Clifton Cornall Road, named in honour of another war hero.

Mr Cornall was born in England in 1918 and came to Australia with his family. He enlisted with the RAAF and was sent to Africa to fly with the RAF 250 Squadron.

In October 1941, he was left with extensive leg injuries when his P40 Kittyhawk Aircraft crashed after a bomb exploded under the cockpit.

The new street signs get installed at the airport.

He was captured by Italian soldiers and repatriated to Italy where he spent 18 months in hospital.

In 1943 he was freed in a prisoner swap and repatriated to Egypt before being sent home to Australia to recover.

Mr Cornall was stationed in Parkes, then Maryborough for general flying duties.

He arrived in Maryborough on the January 11, 1944.

The next day, Mr Cornall was involved in an aeroplane crash with Wireless Operator LAC Clive Frederick Wood on board.

The aeroplane crashed at the airport due to engine failure leaving Wood badly injured and killing Mr Cornall.

Mr Cornall is buried in the Maryborough War Cemetery.