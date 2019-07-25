Family's 'closure' as man missing from highway found dead

'CLOSURE': The remains of Caloundra man Aaron Flynn have been found in Rubyvale after he went missing in 2016.

'CLOSURE': The remains of Caloundra man Aaron Flynn have been found in Rubyvale after he went missing in 2016.

TRIBUTES are flowing for missing Caloundra father-of-one Aaron Flynn after his remains were found earlier this month in central Queensland.

Police confirmed this morning that the human remains found in the Rubyvale area, west of Emerald, were those of the 29-year-old, reported missing in November 2016.

A Queensland Police Service representative said Aaron's family were advised of his death following forensic testing.

His death is not being treated as suspicious. A report has been submitted to the Coroner.

A service will be held for the Caloundra father-of-one next month. Contributed

The news has come as a "bitter relief" to Aaron's many loved ones after searching for answers for almost three years.

"You will forever be loved and missed by so many mate," his sister, Renee Napthali said.

"May you Rest in Peace and may we meet again. Fly high Az."

"We can finally bring you home brother. You will never be forgotten," Sam Welsh said.

"Devastating we will never see your cheeky smile or have one of your bear hugs again. But you are at peace now, love ya buddy," Ashley McKee said.

The last time Aaron was heard was when he texted his daughter goodnight. Contributed

Aaron was last heard from on Friday, November 11, 2016 when he sent his two-year-old daughter a text goodnight as he made his way to Charters Towers for a family funeral.

He was spotted the next day walking along the road from Rubyvale with a jerry can in his hand.

Despite an extensive police, SES and community search, Aaron was never seen again.

Police called off the search after experts advised Aaron could not have survived that long in the bush with little water and temperatures topping 40C.

But Ms Napthali and other family members never gave up on finding him.

Aaron is being lovingly remembered by his friends and loved ones after the "bitter sweet” news of his death. Contributed

She told the Courier Mail in 2016 the family had been upset when the official search was called off, but they were clinging to hope her brother had been picked up along the road and was not in the bush.

Ms Napthali said her brother had recently separated from his partner but "there's no way he would leave his little girl".

Aaron is being remembered as an "amazing man" as his friends and loved ones find "closure" with the news of his death.

A service will be held for him next month.