Family’s heartache after mum, daughter in serious crash

A little girl who survived a horrific car crash has spent the Christmas period surrounded by her family to escape the trauma as her mother continues to fight for her life in hospital.

Talina Anderson, 24, and her daughter Meilani, 3, were driving on Waterford-Tamborine Road at Buccan when their car left the road and hit a tree about 11am on December 14.

Talina Anderson was left fighting for life while daughter Meilani suffered minor injuries.



Talina was taken to hospital with critical injuries while Meilani had only minor injuries.

Talina was placed into the intensive care unit and has been transferred to a neurology ward but is yet to show any major signs of recovery.

Talina's father David Anderson has travelled from Dubbo to Brisbane and said he spoke to his daughter just days before the accident on a video chat.

"She was actually going through her house and sending me photos," Mr Anderson told The Courier-Mail.

"She was showing me what she had planned for Christmas with Meilani and had the tree up.

"It's gutting," he said.

David Anderson with his granddaughter Meilani Anderson.

Talina and Meilani talking to David.



"Meilani was in the car, strapped into a booster. She only had a bump on her head, she got out of it really well.

"But that would've been traumatic for her, obviously to see her mother trapped in the car, if she did.

"She knows her mother has been in a car accident. And she knows she has been in the hospital.

"Her father Jessie is doing a tremendous job at the moment. He is going over and above to make sure his daughter is kept well away from seeing her mother like that and reliving those memories.

"Christmas Day she spent with her dad and his family. I believe she had a good day."

Meilani Anderson was in a booster seat and walked away with just a bump on her head.

Mr Anderson said his daughter had undergone multiple surgeries including to her face, leg and ankle.

"Broken eye sockets, jaw dislodged from skull, six broken ribs, both her legs smashed to pieces," he said.

"It was very much touch and go.

"She passed away at the scene, she passed away again at the hospital, so she spent a considerable amount of time without oxygen to the brain

"That's the biggest concern that I have. And it's just the concern everyone has about what cognitive ability she is going to have afterwards."

The scene of the crash at Buccan.

Mr Anderson said his daughter had responded to touch from the nurses.

"She's out of ICU but she's still in the very high care neurology ward and I think that's because of the brain injury," he said.

"The only thing they've told me is she is responding to touch.

"There is no verbal cues, there is no real cognitive cues.

"She's laying there and tossing and turning.

"She's my only daughter and the last time I saw her she was a bubbly beautiful young woman," he said.

"I can get right up in her ear and say 'it's dad' but she's not responding."

Talina with father David and her daughter Meilani.

Talina Anderson is fighting for life.



The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the incident, which happened near the Twilight Ct intersection with Water Tamborine Rd.

While the investigation is ongoing, Mr Anderson said he was still trying to find out what happened in the car crash but said there were wet conditions on the road and questioned if was possible Talina was not wearing a seatbelt because of the lack of bruising.

He said Talina's phone and bag were not at the scene.

When he first heard of the crash an incorrect social media post said his daughter had died.

"I was under that impression down in Dubbo for an hour before I found out that it wasn't true," he said. "That was one of the hardest times."

Talina Anderson with her father David.

Mr Anderson said his daughter was proud and lived life to the fullest.

"As far as being a mother goes I couldn't fault her," he said.

"She's in the best of hands, the guys at the PA have been very great.

"To even still be alive today, that's a bloody miracle."

He urged parents to hug their children.

"Just hug your kids and love them and don't let the little stuff get in the way of the big picture," he said.

A Gofundme has been set up to help Mr Anderson travel from Dubbo to Brisbane and stay to visit Talina in hospital.

"It truly is humbling that total strangers will put their hand in the pocket and help you out," he said.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/talina-anderson-young-mum-critical-in-icu

Originally published as Family's heartache after mum, daughter in serious crash