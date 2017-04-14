Bay family's items go missing for months, found in Adelaide

Davis Removals to the rescue - A Three month battle and a good deed has united Theresa Patterson with her missing boxes. Patterson moved from Darwin to Hervey Bay but her possessions were moved to Adelaide. Randal Patterson, Wayne Varidel from Davis Removals and Theresa Patterson.

THERESA Patterson and her son Randal moved to Hervey Bay in January but it was only this week that their belongings finally arrived from interstate.

Their 24 boxes of personal items went on a wild goose chase across the country and ended up in an empty paddock in Adelaide.

The transit was meant to be from Broome to Hervey Bay.

"It was a vacant block of land 35km out of Adelaide, in the middle of nowhere, no shed, nothing," Ms Patterson said.

A Hervey Bay removalist volunteered to track down and then deliver the items without accepting a cent from the family.

It was all smiles and some tears as the family began unpacking their items on Thursday; a day before Randal's 13th birthday.

"My electric guitar got saved. I've been playing the instrument since I was five," he said.

"We waited three months and now we finally have out stuff back."

Davis Removals and Storage owner Wayne Varidel contacted the original removalists from the Northern Territory who gave him an address where the Pattersons' boxes had been left.

Refusing to take any money from from Ms Patterson he went down to South Australia to find the items.

"When he found the boxes he texted me… my son's guitar and bikes were there, all mouldy," Ms Patterson said.

Not only did Wayne find the boxes, but he tried to dry out the stuff inside and repacked it into new boxes.

"He said 'I'm doing it for your son', my son was getting really upset about it," Ms Patterson said.

"I would tell him 'we're lucky, it's just stuff', we've had to go to the op-shop and buy blankets because it's getting cold.

"The kindness of someone that I've only spoken to on the phone once, the amazing respect of a customer is really heart-warming."

When Mr Varidel returned the boxes on Thursday morning, it was the first time the duo had met in person.

"We actually went to pick the items up a month ago but the man who could give it to us wasn't there," Mr Varidel said.

"After hearing their situation, it's something I wanted to do for them."