A GOLD Coast family has been woken up by an unexpected visitor - a large python which trashed their bathroom.

Gold Coast Snake Catcher - South East Reptile Relocations was called to remove the non-venomous 2.5 metre long carpet python at a Tallebudgera home on Monday night.

Gold Coast Snake Catcher – South East Reptile Relocations posted this photo of a 2.5m long carpet python which trashed a Tallebudgera family's bathroom. Picture: Facebook

"A family in Tallebudgera was woken up by this 2.5m Carpet Python tonight which not only welcomed himself inside but began trashing the bathroom while making a poor attempt to escape," a Facebook post read.

Snakes are currently on the move on the Gold Coast and the feeding and breeding season will continue throughout the warmer months.

Earlier this year, Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher's Tony Harrison said he often finds snakes tucked away in strange places around homes and backyards, sometimes after they have been chased into hiding by pet dogs and cats.

The Bulletin has previously covered incidents of snakes hiding in toilets, children's cots and under beds on the Gold Coast.

The snake trying to escape through a window. Picture: Facebook

Snakes usually try to retreat when encounter, but they can become defensive when threatened.

Most snake bite occur when people try to capture or kill a snake.

If you come across a snake do not panic, back away to a safe distance and let the reptile move away, or back away slowly if it will not retreat.

Keep children and pets away from the reptile.

Phone a professional snake catcher if required and keep an eye on the snake while waiting for help.

Originally published as Family's shock find after being woken by noise from bathroom