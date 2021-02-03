Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hugo was rushed to the vet. Photo: Contributed.
Hugo was rushed to the vet. Photo: Contributed.
News

Family’s win in vet bill compensation

Crystal Jones
3rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Bundaberg family has had a win in their efforts to have their vet bills compensated after a contracted Australia Post delivery driver hit their French bulldog in the driveway of their Bundaberg home.

Brendan Robinson spoke to the NewsMail in December, explaining how the situation with young Hugo had cost $4500 in vet bills because the pup needed specialist care.

Hugo suffered a shoulder fracture near his spine and had to be on cage rest for months.

Mr Robinson said, at the time, that Australia Post had refused to fund the vet bills.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Australia Post did not respond to the NewsMail's questions at the time.

Last month, the story made it to A Current Affair.

Since then, Australia Post says it has been in discussions with Mr Robinson and there is an insurance claimed being processed through a third party.

Mr Robinson thanked the NewsMail and said that the local story had helped shine a light on the issue and ultimately led to a positive outcome.

Mr Robinson says he is now looking forward to moving on, focusing on the positives and the continued recovery of Hugo's shoulder.

Australia Post did not respond to calls for comment.

More Stories

compensation editors picks french bulldog pets and animals vet
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: 20 business opportunities on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content FOR SALE: 20 business opportunities on the Fraser Coast

        Business The Fraser Coast is full of opportunities, if you know where to find them.

        Teen goes on armed robbery spree when on bail for carjacking

        Premium Content Teen goes on armed robbery spree when on bail for carjacking

        News In one of the most serious incidents he threatened a 67-year-old man with a knife...

        New event proposed for Coast could bring in millions

        Premium Content New event proposed for Coast could bring in millions

        News The cycling event could attract 3000 visitors to the region

        Man douses pregnant partner’s door with fuel, flicks lighter

        Premium Content Man douses pregnant partner’s door with fuel, flicks lighter

        News He pulled a child’s trampoline apart before telling the woman “I’m going to kill...