Famous bean bags from Enzo's on the Beach could be yours

CLOSING SALE: Enzo's employees Tyson Stephens and Sherilyn Hogan relaxing on the cafe's famous bean bags.

BEAN bags facing a picturesque view is a trademark feature of Enzo's on the Beach, and now you can have one for yourself.

They will be up from grabs at a sale next week as the iconic Hervey Bay cafe gets ready for a revamp.

Owner Enzo Andreuzzi said a bulk number of the cafe's feature bean bags would be sold to make way for new replacements.

"Pretty much everything will be for sale; bean bags, chairs, kitchen pieces, ceiling fans, windows, sliding doors," he said.

The redevelopment will the see a rooftop bar added to the cafe as well as a dinner menu.

Starting the works has been years in the making.

"It's very exciting that it's finally happening," Mr Andreuzzi said.

"We're going to get new bean bags and the bean bag area will still be the highlight."

Anzac Day will be the cafe's last day of operation before the temporary closure.

The major sale will be on Wednesday (April 26) at Enzo's on the Beach, starting at 9am.

"We can't sell things just now as we still have a few days of working to go and are expecting a busy Anzac Day," Mr Andreuzzi said.

Prices for bean bags vary between $50-$200, with their condition to influence the sale price.

Enzo's on the Beach is expected to reopen in late August with its new look.