GALLERY: Famous chef a big hit at M'boro's Relish festival

DELICIOUS: Kira Nielsen from Dundowran samples a drop from Jessica Horder and John Pool from Lychee Hill Estate. Alistair Brightman

WITH an abundance of different flavours for every taste and three stages featuring live music, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events event and marketing co-ordinator Amber Tucker said she had been overwhelmed by positive feedback after the Relish Food and Wine Festival.

The event was held in Maryborough's parkland precinct on Saturday.

From the Brews and Blues Cruise to the Bond Store Gin Joint, in addition to a variety of stalls and displays along with live music throughout the day, Ms Tucker said the event had been a very successful one.

"I'm very happy with the turnout and it turned out to be a beautiful day," she said.

"The weather held off for us."

Ms Tucker said about 3500 people attended this year's event.

"It's definitely growing year on year," she said.

Ms Tucker said it was great to see a wide range of regional wine and food vendors with a variety of different cuisines on the day.

"We had three stages with live music this year," she said.

"We had people dancing all over the venue."

Ms Tucker had particular praise for celebrity chef Matt Golinski, who hosted cooking demonstrations throughout the day showcasing fresh, local ingredients.

"Matt Golinski was a huge hit," she said.

"He was really well-received by festival goers."