Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Famous menswear store closes as virus takes toll

by Kylie Lang
30th Mar 2020 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ICONIC Australian menswear store Tony Barlow is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

Following a string of other high-profile retailer collapses, Derek Barlow said: "In our 49th year in business and due to the coronavirus, we have temporarily closed our store, but we will be back as soon as possible to go for the half century."

Derek Barlow from Tony Barlow menswear. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP
Derek Barlow from Tony Barlow menswear. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP

Like Myer, Tony Barlow will remain open online.

Tony Barlow opened in 1971.

High profile clients have included Paul Keating, Tony Barber, John Burgess, the Eagles Football Club, Brisbane Bullets and the Australian Cricket team.

Originally published as Famous menswear store closes as virus takes toll

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus job losses store closures tony barlow

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Principal angered by brazen theft at school

        premium_icon Principal angered by brazen theft at school

        News A 135-year-old heritage listed building post was also damaged

        Kitten torturer gets green light to apply for blue card

        premium_icon Kitten torturer gets green light to apply for blue card

        News The matter was was heard before a Hervey Bay tribunal

        Coast caravan parks closed in COVID-19 crackdown

        premium_icon Coast caravan parks closed in COVID-19 crackdown

        News Tourists currently using the facilities are being asked to move on