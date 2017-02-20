Famous 'racing pigeon' visits Coast men's group

LOVE BIRD: The pigeon known for 'racing cars' in Maryborough visits the Older Men's Unlimited group at their workshop.

THE pigeon famous for 'racing cars' in Maryborough has flown into the hearts of Older Men's Unlimited (OMU) group, who have been visited by the bird almost every day for the last two weeks.

Photos have been taken of the pigeon sitting on the shoulders of the men as they tinker in their workshop on Airport Rd, Maryborough.

The pigeon has become famous across the Fraser Coast after videos were shared on social media of the bird flying next to moving cars between Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Maryborough's racing pigeon: Sirena Butcher snapped this incredible footage of a pigeon racing her car down Saltwater Creek Rd on Sunday morning.

Gary Monaghan from the men's group said he had noticed the friendly bird "hanging around" Saltwater Creek Rd, for the last four months or so.

LOVE BIRD: The pigeon known for 'racing cars' in Maryborough visits the Older Men's Unlimited group at their workshop. Contributed

"It's a she, and she's not a racing pigeon, she just likes to chase cars," Gary said.

"I ride a motorbike and sometimes she follows me up the road. She dives in between cars and chases the cars up the road."

Gary said the pigeon started visiting the men's workshop a couple of weeks ago, and was "extremely friendly".

"She hops on your shoulder while you're working. She seems to just like people, we don't know for sure but we think it might be someone's homing pigeon that comes out every day."

LOVE BIRD: The pigeon known for 'racing cars' in Maryborough visits the Older Men's Unlimited group at their workshop. Contributed

Gary said the bird had no ring on her ankle or any tags, but was too comfortable around people to be wild.

"It's not there every day, she just toddles in when she's good and ready," he said.

"But she hops up on the table, and we have to make sure we don't lock her in the shed accidentally at the end of the day."