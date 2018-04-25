Fancy a morning tea with Mary Poppins?

Mary Poppins (Carmel Murdoch) with the Poppins statue on the cnr. of Richmond and Kent Sts in Maryborough.

YOU don't need a spoonful of sugar to enjoy a personal tour with a Mary Poppins inspired character and afternoon tea.

The knowledge and passion of Carmel Murdoch is enough to keep it sweet.

Mrs Murdoch, who has played Mary Poppins in Maryborough for 19 years, leads the unique tour which takes visitors on a journey through the Heritage Listed city where author PL Travers was born.

"Guests hear where she was born, where the family would go to the library, the church they attended where she was christened, the railway station where they left and various other buildings which were here at the time," Mrs Murdoch said.

"Then you go and have a lovely morning tea and scones with Mary."

During morning tea, Mrs Murdoch chats with guests and shares with them extensive knowledge about the world-famous nanny.

"I read stories from the books (PL Travers) wrote and there's six books about Mary Poppins and 38 short stories," she said.

"She also wrote another book about the characters and another about recipes.

"Disney took a few of the short stories and made a movie and the stories he chose happened to be the ones the author liked least."

Sydney visitors take the opportunity to photograph Mary Poppins (Carmel Murdoch) with the Poppins statue on the cnr. of Richmond and Kent Sts in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

The tour is popular among families with younger and older children, especially those who grew up reading or watching Mary Poppins.

"I did a morning tea with Mary for a family and the little girl wanted to be a costume designer so she was asking lots of questions about what I was wearing," she said.

"They love the stories and the parents love it just as much as the children do."

After nearly two decades of dressing as Mary Poppins, Mrs Murdoch said she still had people call out to greet "Mary" even though her costume did not exactly match the one described and seen in the movie.

Due to copyright laws, Mrs Murdoch was unable to make her costume identical to the iconic character.

"Even though I don't look exactly how she did in the movie and books, many people feel I'm readily recognisable as Mary Poppins," she said.

