Fancy a chance to own a $5300 set of earrings?

These 9kt white gold diamond-set earrings will go home with one lucky winner.

AN abundance of delicious seafood won't be the only thing one lucky visitor to this year's Seafood Festival will take home.

On entry, festival goers will receive a ticket to go into the draw to win a set of hand-crafted 9kt white gold diamond-set earrings, created and donated by Hervey Bay's Haighs Jewellers, valued at $5300.

Festival organiser Elaine Lewthwaite said the contribution the local business owners have made to the event over the years was "massive".

"Having such stunning original designer jewellery each year provides the organisers with a prize that draws admiration from festival-goers," she said.

"Stephen and Deb just absolutely say that this event is so good for the town and we love having them as sponsors, as we do all our sponsors.

"At the end of the day without our sponsors we don't have an event."

The Seafood Festival will be held on Sunday, August 13, at Fishermen's Park, Urangan, from 9.30am to 4pm.

Entry is $5 for adults.