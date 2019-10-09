Rare opportunity to rent Esplanade home with a pool, sea views

THIS beautiful home is situated on the Esplanade in Point Vernon with a front patio area to enjoy the stunning views of the ocean.

Features include:

Four Bedrooms

All bedrooms with built in robes and air conditioning

Ensuite and walk in robe to the main bedroom

Large modern kitchen with dishwasher and gas cooking

Spacious lounge and dining areas with high ceilings

Parquetry and timber Floors throughout

Sparkling in ground Pool

Security Screens throughout

Large backyard

Double lock up garage and plenty of space for cars/vans/boats

Please note 1 shed is not for tenant's use

Solar power to the property - power is included in the rent up to the amount of $400

Pets Negotiable

This property is a must to see, please call Angela Woods to make an inspection time.