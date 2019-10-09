Rare opportunity to rent Esplanade home with a pool, sea views
THIS beautiful home is situated on the Esplanade in Point Vernon with a front patio area to enjoy the stunning views of the ocean.
Features include:
- Four Bedrooms
- All bedrooms with built in robes and air conditioning
- Ensuite and walk in robe to the main bedroom
- Large modern kitchen with dishwasher and gas cooking
- Spacious lounge and dining areas with high ceilings
- Parquetry and timber Floors throughout
- Sparkling in ground Pool
- Security Screens throughout
- Large backyard
- Double lock up garage and plenty of space for cars/vans/boats
- Please note 1 shed is not for tenant's use
- Solar power to the property - power is included in the rent up to the amount of $400
- Pets Negotiable
This property is a must to see, please call Angela Woods to make an inspection time.
- Available: Now
- Rent: $610.00
- Beds: 4
- Bath: 2
- Car spaces: 2
- Bond: $2440
- Address: 54 Esplanade, Point Vernon
- Agency: Elders Real Estate
- Phone: 074125 5244