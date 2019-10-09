Menu
Rare opportunity to rent Esplanade home with a pool, sea views

Kerrie Alexander
by
9th Oct 2019 11:25 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM
THIS beautiful home is situated on the Esplanade in Point Vernon with a front patio area to enjoy the stunning views of the ocean.

 

Features include:

  • Four Bedrooms
  • All bedrooms with built in robes and air conditioning
  • Ensuite and walk in robe to the main bedroom
  • Large modern kitchen with dishwasher and gas cooking
  • Spacious lounge and dining areas with high ceilings
  • Parquetry and timber Floors throughout
  • Sparkling in ground Pool
  • Security Screens throughout
  • Large backyard
  • Double lock up garage and plenty of space for cars/vans/boats
  • Please note 1 shed is not for tenant's use
  • Solar power to the property - power is included in the rent up to the amount of $400
  • Pets Negotiable

 

This property is a must to see, please call Angela Woods to make an inspection time.

  • Available: Now
  • Rent: $610.00
  • Beds: 4
  • Bath: 2
  • Car spaces: 2
  • Bond: $2440
  • Address: 54 Esplanade, Point Vernon
  • Agency: Elders Real Estate
  • Phone: 074125 5244
    • 9th Oct 2019 10:27 AM