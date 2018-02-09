Menu
Fans to hear from Supercars ace a fortnight before Sandown

SUPERCARS: Mark Winterbottom, pictured at Bundaberg last year, is one of four guests.
SUPERCARS: Mark Winterbottom, pictured at Bundaberg last year, is one of four guests. Mike Knott BUN070917CASTROL3
Matthew McInerney
by

SUPERCARS legend Mark Winterbottom will be among the sports stars in Hervey Bay next week.

Men of League Foundation's Fraser Coast committee left no stone unturned to provide a stellar lineup for the annual Sportsman's Dinner.

The man known as "Frosty” will be one of four personalities set to entertain guests at the Beach House Hotel function next Saturday.

Gladstone's Jillaroos representative Chelsea Baker and former Queensland State of Origin enforcers Michael Crocker and David Shillington round out the cast.

Winterbottom debuted in Supercars at the Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000 in 2003, when he drove alongside Mark Noske for Ford's Stone Brothers Racing.

He was the fourth winner of the Mike Kable 'Young Gun' Award the same year, which is awarded to the best young driver in Supercars.

The 36-year-old has carved out a successful Supercars career in the 14 seasons since his debut.

He won the championship in 2015, finished second in 2008, and was third overall on five occasions. He and Steven Richards conquered the Bathurst 1000 in 2013.

With Winterbottom's set to start his Supercars season at Adelaide on March 1-4, the Men of League dinner will give Fraser Coast fans the chance to hear directly from the only Ford driver to win the championship in the past seven years ahead of his tilt at the 2018 crown.

Ticket sales close on Tuesday, February 13, and are available at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay or the Carrier's Arms in Maryborough. Tickets are $80 per person, which includes a two-course meal and cheese platters.

