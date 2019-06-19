Menu
ART: Maryborough Spinners, Weavers and Dyers will hold its annual exhibition Fantastic Fibres. contributed
Community

Fantastic fibres on show

Boni Holmes
by
19th Jun 2019 11:13 AM
CREATIVITY will go on show at Bottlebrush Craft Centre this month for the Maryborough Spinners, Weavers and Dyers annual exhibition.

Spinner Jeanette Grenfell said wool, silk, cotton, and mohair were some of the elements being employed by members.

"Humour, technique, colour, and imagination along with presentation give the collaboration of our works to add to the excitement to this exhibition," she said.

"Hand-spun, hand dyes, crochet, felt, weaving, and use of colour with the subtlety of colour blending and design bring this all together.

"Overall there is a tremendous range of techniques and methods on display this year."

The aims and objectives of MSWD is to work in a contemporary style, exchange ideas, support each other, conduct workshops, and exhibit annually promoting a level of confidence that will enable members to exhibit in a professional context.

Bottlebrush vice president Audrey Reece officially opened Fantastic Fibres exhibition at the centre, corner Queen and Ferry sts, Maryborough at 10am on Friday, June 7.

For more information about MSWD phone Jeanette Grenfell on 0408 271 886 or Annette Geysing on 0498 601 206.

Bottlebrush is open from 9am-2pm weekdays and Saturday 9am-noon and the exhibition will run until the end of the month.

