Fantastic four set to retire after ending year on perfect note

Brothers’ Brent Kuskey slips away from being tackled in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final. He is one of four players retiring from the game.

LEAGUE: Brothers forward Mat Templeman admits his body has finally had enough of playing the game he loves.

Saturday’s grand final win is the last game in the rugby league career of Templeman after Past Brothers defeated The Waves 32-28 at Salter Oval.

He will be joined in retirement by Brent Kuskey, Tien Nguyen and Nathan Moore.

Kuskey finishes with seven titles to his name in the BRL with Nguyen part of at least two and Moore celebrating his first.

Templeman is also a multiple winner but this one will be remembered for a while.

The Bundaberg firefighter played in the final just five hours after returning from the United States after marching in the September 11 parade.

“I’m just shattered after 30 hours in transit,” he said after the game.

“But it was well worth it.

Templeman said the inspiration to perform came from knowing that his career was about to end.

“It was all on emotion,” he said.

“That was my preparation, knowing it is the last.”

Templeman said his body was telling him ‘that is it’.

“I’m 35 now and the body is not holding up,” he said.

“I’d love to keep playing but it’s just the nature of the beast.”

Templeman said it was ­special to come back to the club where he won multiple premierships before leaving to join Easts in 2017.

“I wanted to come back for one last season with the boys,” he said.

“I never wanted to leave but coming back to finish it, with all the guys I started with (Steve) Plathy, (Brent) Kuskey, (Kevin) Sherriff and (Tien) Nguyen.

“It’s the best way to finish.”

Templeman said his favourite memories included the premiership wins from the BRL level to the Queensland Cup level where he won a flag with Souths Logan Magpies in 2008.