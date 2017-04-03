Fantastic idea for Year 12 student SES training

I SAW a letter yesterday from a Bundaberg resident Mary Walker which caught my eye - it suggested all Year 12 students should receive formal SES training in school.

The idea is to create an 'army of responders' qualified to react to emergency situations whether it's bushfires, floods or any other natural disaster.

I absolutely love the idea.

Education is about building not only intelligent community members of tomorrow but also resilient citizens and I think emergency response training would tie in with that perfectly.

