Queensland teen dies after box jellyfish sting

by Arun Singh Mann
4th Mar 2021 10:24 AM
A TEENAGER has died in hospital after being stung by a jellyfish while fishing.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed a 17-year-old Bamaga boy died on Monday following the sting, which happened on Friday.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the boy had arrived into the hospital's care after being stung at Patterson's Point on Cape York.

The Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council has issued a renewed plea to its residents to stay out of the water during stinger season following the tragedy.

 

"Please advise your children not to go swimming at this time of the season," the warning read.

"Parents, we cannot stress enough on how important it is to keep your children away from the water."

The Australian box jellyfish, Chironex fleckeri, is extremely dangerous and a constant threat through the warmer months on the north Queensland coast.

It is a large but almost transparent jellyfish with a box-shaped bell (with four corners).

Large box jellies such as Chironex have caused more than 70 fatalities in Australia, according to Queensland Health data.

Police will now prepare a report on the boy's death for the coroner.

 

Originally published as Far North teen dies after box jellyfish sting

