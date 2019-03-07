Farewell for murder victim at fundraised funeral

Family and friends of murder victim Darren John Ints mourn together at his funeral yesterday afternoon.

TO THE angelic sound of Amazing Grace played on a chorus of bagpipes, Darren John Ints was given his final farewell.

He was just a month away from turning 50 when he was found murdered with multiple stab wounds inside his Granville unit earlier this year.

Mr Ints' final send-off was a tale of the power of human compassion.

Among the crowd of family, friends and community members in the Maryborough Cemetery chapel yesterday were police and detectives, some of whom personally worked his case.

The dignified send-off would not have been possible without a funeral fundraising page set up by Mr Ints' friend and neighbour Angie Halson.

After a slow start because of being negatively stereotyped based on where Mr Ints lived, local police rallied fellow officers, St Mary's Catholic Church members and Queensland Homicide Victims Support Group to support not only the funeral but Mr Ints' surviving family.

Mr Ints' 19-year-old son Christopher and daughter Jade Penn, 17, travelled from Toowoomba for the occasion.

Speaking to the 30 attendees, Christopher said although in recent years he had not had much contact with his father he still loved him.

PAYING TRIBUTE: Neighbours Angie Halson and Mark Halson, pictured in Maryborough Cemetery, were friends with murder victim Darren John Ints and started a fundraising page to pay for his funeral. Cody Fox

Friend Mark Halson, who had known Mr Ints for about six years, said enough money had been raised to have a small plaque "so people will know he existed”.

"I know people have funny ideas about the police but they do what they do because they care about people,” Mr Halson said.

"It just goes to show their hearts are always in the right place and hats off to those guys.

"Darren was a great guy, always happy.

"I'm not sure where he is now or what he was doing but he was an angel on earth.”