Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor George Seymour paid tribute to Bevan Whitaker.
Mayor George Seymour paid tribute to Bevan Whitaker. Alistair Brightman
News

FAREWELL: Mayor pays tribute to M'boro aviation pioneer

Carlie Walker
by
17th Oct 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRASER Coast aviation pioneer has died.

Born in Maryborough, Bevan Whitaker left school at 13 to help run the family service station business and began a mechanical apprenticeship at 17.

After starting his own repair business, he branched out into selling harvesters, trucks and cars, expanding his interests to include dealerships across Queensland.

In the early 1970s he turned his attention to the aviation industry and founded Sunstate Airlines.

This evolved into numerous interests in Queensland's tourism industry including the purchase of Lady Elliot Island and Great Keppel Island.

Mayor George Seymour said: "Through hard work and determination Bevan built up his business and played a very significant role in the development of Queensland as a tourist destination."

"Young people can look to Bevan's legacy as inspiration to follow their dreams."

Full tribute to come.

More Stories

Show More
aviation fccouncil fraser coast maryborough tribute
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Coalition smashed over lack of job plan for Wide Bay

    premium_icon Coalition smashed over lack of job plan for Wide Bay

    News The Federal Government is accused of having no genuine job plan for Wide Bay.

    CONTROVERSIAL: New fisheries regulation changes explained

    premium_icon CONTROVERSIAL: New fisheries regulation changes explained

    Environment A new seasonal closure for snapper and pearl perch applies

    EXCLUSIVE: Bay's Bachelorette star shares his one regret

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Bay's Bachelorette star shares his one regret

    News Some of the men had already caused controversy

    Maryborough school at centre of city's major events

    premium_icon Maryborough school at centre of city's major events

    Community Maryborough High puts on the ritz, giving back to community

    • 17th Oct 2019 10:22 AM