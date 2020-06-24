FAREWELL: Museum etched in the Bay’s history through print

Early members of the Hervey Bay Museum, now the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum in Zephyr St.

THE Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum, since its inception in 1974, has always been operated by volunteers.

On behalf of all of our Volunteers over the past 46 years, we say thank you to all of the Editors and Journalists over the same period from the Maryborough Chronicle, the Observer and the Independent (and all of the minor name changes to these Publications), for the interest they have shown in promoting our organisation.

The print media has played an integral part in the success story of the Hervey Bay Historical Village & Museum, from its humble beginnings to the award-winning and major attraction that it is today.

Like our own health, which we often do not appreciate until we have lost it, the loss of our local papers will have a profound effect on not just our museum but on the community as a whole.

Personally, as publicity officer and historian at the Museum, particularly over the last 10 years, it has been a privilege to work with editor Kerrie Alexander and photographer Alistair Brightman, supplying stories and items of historic interest.

Editor Kerrie Alexander with a certificate of appreciation from the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.

Just as digital cameras replaced film cameras some years ago, the time has arrived for the newspapers to be replaced by our computers but as a Museum, we struggle to imagine how we are going to be able to tell you, the public, important information and stories that so many look forward to receiving.

Finally, Kerrie, Alistair and all of your associates, you have done yourselves proud and please know that your contributions will not be forgotten.

- By John Andersen, historian and Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum volunteer.