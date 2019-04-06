Farewell to mum, policewoman, beloved friend

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Detective Senior Constable Alison Gaille Sheehan Died last month after losing her battle with breast cancer.

THE police community will come together on Saturday to celebrate the life of Detective Senior Constable Alison Gaille Sheehan, who died last month after losing her battle with breast cancer.

Ms Sheehan,38, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after visiting the doctor complaining of back pain following a fall at home several weeks before.

Attached to the Tweed Byron Police District, Ms Sheehan's colleagues had rallied around her since the diagnosis to raise money for her treatment, including a popular fundraiser where everyone wore colourful wigs in support of their friend.

Before taking up her role as detective at Byron, Ms Sheehan worked closely with youth when she was a constable with Lismore PCYC.

A Facebook page dedicated to police who have lost their lives state that Ms Sheehan was a "fierce and fun-loving friend of many" and was "adored" by her son Jack.

"Detective Senior Constable Alison Sheehan had breast cancer and, unfortunately, the legions had spread to her spine and lymph nodes," the Facebook page said.

"Our deepest sympathies to Alison's family, friends and the Thin Blue Line on their loss."

Nearly 100 people have given their condolences to Ms Sheehan's family, including Patricia Carpenter who said her "thoughts are with her family and her police family at this sad time."

Greg Edwards sent his "condolences to families, both blood and blue".

While Sue McDonald took the time to honour her "pink sister".

"So sad. Thinking of her family, friends and colleagues, fly high my pink sister," Ms McDonald said.

Many people thanked the detective for her service, including Russell Hutchison who said "thank you for your service and dedication it is appreciated, RIP and sincere sympathy to her family."

Ms Sheehan's memorial service will take place at Parkview Funeral Home, 21 Kalinga St, Ballina on Saturday, April 6 at 10.30am.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in memory of Ms Sheehan to NSW Police Legacy or Love Your Sister, a charity dedicated to breast cancer research.

A collection box will be at the service.