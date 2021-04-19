Rugby League's last great character will be farewelled today at the SCG.

Following an intimate funeral on the Gold Coast, the NRL and Tommy Raudonikis' family agreed to hold a public memorial service today.

It begins at 11am, but guests attending are urged to be at the ground 10.30, and will finish at midday.

NRL legend Tommy Raudonikis at home on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jerad Williams

Rugby League royalty is expected to turn out for the event which remembers one of the game's last great characters.

There has been an outpouring of mourning since his death.

He was remembered at his beloved Henson Park by his former team the Newtown Jets, on Saturday.

He played 29 Test matches for Australia and was part of the first State of Origin match in 1980. He later coached the NSW Blues and is known for the famous "cattle dog" cry - which would spark a fight.

The memorial comes after a state funeral was refused by the New South Wales Government.

Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis will be remembered today.

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said today's service would be a fitting way to honour a great of the game.

"Tommy was one of a kind. He was the people's champion who reached the pinnacle of our game, it's fitting the rugby league community will come together on Monday to pay tribute to one of the most popular players in the game's history," he said.

"We have worked with Tommy's family to ensure a Memorial that fittingly celebrates a legend of our game."

The former Australian halfback died on April 7 in a Gold Coast hospital after a long battle with cancer, six days short of his 71st birthday.

Originally published as Farewell Tommy: Sydney says goodbye to people's champion