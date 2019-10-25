FAREWELL: Why the whales left the Bay early this year

IT HAS been a time for celebration after Hervey Bay was named the world's first Whale Heritage Site, but the humpbacks have left the party early.

few boats in the fleet ventured out last week to an empty ocean and some tourists have been left disappointed.

But according to pre-eminent whale researcher Dr Wally Franklin from the University of Southern Queensland, a whale watching season ending slightly earlier is nothing new.

"Humpback whales operate on a very long-term time frame and don't make sudden changes," Dr Franklin said.

"The whale migration start and end dates can vary by up to two weeks".

The timing of the whales arrival and departure from Hervey Bay was the subject of a 2018 Canadian Journal of Zoology paper by Dr Trish Franklin, a leading whale researcher for more than 30 years.

She found from her own research that the timing of whales using Hervey Bay early in the southern migration do not differ from the timing and temporal segregation of humpback whales.

The movement of whales in and out of Hervey Bay is a normal ebb and flow forming a pattern over many years. After a year of great significance, with Hervey Bay singled out by the World Cetacean Alliance as one of the very best whale watching destinations in the world, the region can look forward to their return in July 2020.